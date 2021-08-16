Enjoy the ultimate romantic experience at Regent Taipei

Love is in the air when celebrating this Chinese Valentine’s Day with Regent Taipei’s Gourmet Datecation room package! August 14th happens to be Chinese Valentine’s Day, which is also one of the most romantic and culturally relevant holidays in the year. Let Regent Taipei be your cupid and create an unforgettable and romantic getaway experience.

From now until August 31, with a starting price of NT$3,999, enjoy a four-hour stay with a free five-star gourmet meal. Couples can choose between Thick Cut U.S. Rib Eye Roast Beef Surf & Turf Set, Roasted Australia Tomahawk Sharing Set, and Australia Sous-Vide Wagyu Cheeks with Truffle Pasta, which is all worth at least NT$3,999.

For an additional cost of NT$999, enjoy an extended stay until the next morning at 11:00 AM. Enjoy a personal butler who will carefully prepare the gourmet dishes and deliver them to the room. Make this holiday unforgettable with a romantic stay and a gourmet meal at Regent Taipei with your partner!

Aside from a romantic getaway room package deal, Regent Taipei’s Executive Pastry Chef, Nicolas Pelloie, has specially curated the Valentine’s Day Cake Pops, which is a spherical form of brownie styled as a lollipop. This dessert includes six pieces with different bright colors and Valentine-themed decorations for only NT$520.

The Lychee Raspberry Mousse is a combination of lychee mousse with a lemon cake with peach jelly and raspberry jam to create the ultimate refreshing taste with a balanced hint of sweet and sour. A flavorful cake is added with shortbread for additional texture and crunch, and finally, topped with a pink chocolate glaze to wrap the cake, creating the perfect four-inch size wonder for only NT$680.

Included in the Gourmet Datecation room package deal is the top-selling item, Roasted Australia Tomahawk Sharing Set (for 2). This exquisite feast includes a 35 ounce of roasted Australian tomahawk steak that is 4 centimeters thick, creating the plumpest, tender, and juicy steak for all meat lovers to enjoy. Alongside, the Thick Cut U.S. Rib Eye Roast Beef Surf & Turf Set is available for those who adore a land and sea feast including our popular 16-ounce Thick Cut U.S. Rib Eye Roast Beef with a Roasted Boston Lobster with Creamy Lobster Linguine.

A luxurious gourmet meal option for lovers to choose from in the Gourmet Datecation room package is the Australia Sous-Vide Wagyu Cheeks with Truffle Pasta. Wagyu Cheeks are known for their outstanding flavors and one-of-a-kind textures where they are meltingly tender, leaving every mouthful is juicy and luscious. Matched with this delicious meat, a black truffle pasta is made with chicken broth and cream and mixed aromatic black truffles, creating the most elegant and sumptuous set for all to enjoy.

For Reservations, please contact ­­­­­­­­­­2523-8000 (ext. Reservation Team).