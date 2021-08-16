Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

New Taipei’s Ankeng Light Rail expected to open in 2022

Construction of Ankeng Light Rail already 81% complete

  161
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/16 16:16
(New Taipei City Government photo)

(New Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced on Monday (Aug. 16) that the Ankeng Light Rail is currently 81% complete and will be open by the end of 2022.

Hou made the statement after inspecting the light rail’s track construction on the Anhsin Bridge, CNA reported. He said that the finished work includes the part that is on street level as well as the connection between the elevated structures.

According to New Taipei’s Department of Rapid Transit Systems, the construction of the street-level track was finished in May, while the connector was completed in July. The future construction work will involve laying tracks on the elevated sections and building the elevated stations.

The Ankeng Light Rail is 7.5 kilometers in length, with four ground-level stations and five elevated stations. The 502-meter Anhsin Bridge in the four-kilometer elevated section crosses the Xindian River to connect Xinhe Elementary School Station and Shisizhang Station, where it will link with the Circular Line.

Taking the light rail is expected to save some New Taipei residents as much as 15-20 minutes in their commutes to Taipei.

New Taipei’s Ankeng Light Rail expected to open in 2022
(Wikipedia image)


(New Taipei City Government videos)
Ankeng Light Rail
Anhsin Bridge
Shisizhang Station
New Taipei
Circular Line

RELATED ARTICLES

Infants given TB medication in New Taipei without parental consent
Infants given TB medication in New Taipei without parental consent
2021/08/13 16:30
New Taipei reports zero COVID cases for 1st time in 96 days
New Taipei reports zero COVID cases for 1st time in 96 days
2021/08/13 16:17
New Taipei City orders 236 residents of one building to isolate at home
New Taipei City orders 236 residents of one building to isolate at home
2021/08/12 17:15
Swimming pools, soccer stadiums in New Taipei to reopen Tuesday
Swimming pools, soccer stadiums in New Taipei to reopen Tuesday
2021/08/09 12:16
New Taipei City not planning to reopen bars in September
New Taipei City not planning to reopen bars in September
2021/08/05 17:46

Updated : 2021-08-16 18:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
8 dos and don'ts for Qixi Festival in Taiwan
8 dos and don'ts for Qixi Festival in Taiwan
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwan nationals arrested in Turkey for possession of betel nut
Taiwan nationals arrested in Turkey for possession of betel nut
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
Statehood and recognition for Taiwan are closer now than ever
Statehood and recognition for Taiwan are closer now than ever