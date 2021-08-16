Taiwan sees 30% growth in screw, bolt exports in first 7 months of 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports of screws and bolts surged 30.9% yearly between January and July on the back of the global economy's rebound from COVID-19.

Taiwan recorded NT$81.6 billion's (US$2.93 billion) worth of fastener exports in the first seven months thanks to a pickup in infrastructure construction worldwide. The U.S. was the largest importer, accounting for 42%, while Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, and the U.K. took up 8.3%, 5.6%, 4.6%, and 4%, respectively.

Over 75% of screws and bolts manufactured in Taiwan are exported, making the country a top industry player. In terms of export value, Taiwan ranked third in 2020 with NT$110.6 billion (US$3.97 billion), following China and Germany.

The country has been hailed as a “kingdom of screws” in the global market because of the products’ prime quality and fast deliveries, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Department of Statistics.

As of 2019, Taiwan boasted over 1,800 manufacturers of screws, bolts, nuts, and rivets, employing a combined workforce of 39,000. Suppliers are mostly based in Kaohsiung, which has a cluster of 700 factories.