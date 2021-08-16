Taiwan agricultural losses hit nearly NT$577 million due to heavy rains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Heavy rains over the past few weeks have caused an estimated NT$576.84 million (US$20.71 million) in damage to crops as of Sunday morning (Aug. 15).

Recent torrential rains have mostly affected farmers living in the central and southern parts of the nation, with those in Chiayi County experiencing around NT$125.32 million in losses, CNA cited the Council of Agriculture (COA) as saying. Kaohsiung City followed with an estimated NT$106.46 million in crop damages, while Nantou County also lost out on around NT$105.99 million, COA figures showed.

Meanwhile, Pingtung County had an estimated NT$65.35 million in crop losses, followed by Yunlin County at NT$54.18 million. Changhua County also recorded NT$46.07 million in damages and Tainan City reported about NT$42.41 in agricultural damage.

According to the COA, around 8,551 hectares of crops were damaged in total. Growers of papaya, guava, peanuts, dragon fruit, and longan were the most affected.

Livestock farmers also were hit with around NT$8.17 million in losses, with poultry farmers losing around 104,000 chickens valued at NT$4.55 million. Duck, pig, and geese farmers suffered the remainder of the livestock losses.