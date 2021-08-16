Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Aug. 16) reported eight new local COVID-19 cases, with 90% of confirmed cases since May released from quarantine.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 10 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including two imported infections and eight local ones. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 821.

Local cases

The latest local cases include three males and five females between the ages of 10 and 50, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from Aug. 10-15. As for the distribution of these cases, six were in New Taipei City, one in Taipei City, and one in Taoyuan City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, six are from known sources and two are from unknown sources. Inquiries are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,644 cases announced between May 11 and Aug. 14, 13,178, or 90.0%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the two imported cases reported on Monday include case No. 15,965, a Taiwanese girl in her teens who received the COVID-19 vaccine and returned from the U.S. on Aug. 2. As her quarantine was set to expire, she underwent a coronavirus test on Aug. 14 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 16.

Case No. 15,972 is a Ghanian man in his 30s who is a long-term resident of Taiwan but visited Ghana in March of this year before returning to Taiwan on Aug. 1. As his quarantine was due to expire soon, he underwent a coronavirus test on Aug. 15 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 16.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,361,186 COVID tests, with 2,251,025, or 95%, coming back negative. Out of the 15,862 confirmed cases, 1,332 were imported, 14,477 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 821 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 813 deaths from local infections, 402 were in New Taipei; 313 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 12 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The eight other deaths were imported cases.