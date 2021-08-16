JWA Dubai launches inaugural call for entries

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 August 2021 - The Jewellery World Awards (JWA), a prestigious and well respected event for the international jewellery and gemstone industry, launches JWA Dubai, its regional edition that recognises the growing importance of the trade in the Middle East. The awards ceremony will be part of JGT Dubai (Jewellery Gem Technology Dubai), a joint premium exhibition by Informa Markets Jewellery – the world's largest B2B jewellery fairs organiser – and Italian Exhibition Group SpA (IEG).

JWA Dubai will recognise and honour outstanding achievements and contributions made in this region. It is accepting entry submissions in three of its four categories from now until 21 October 2021, Thursday.

The 2021 JWA Dubai categories are:

1. Brand of the Year – Retail

2. Outstanding Enterprise of the Year

3. Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below)

4. Lifetime Achievement Award (by nomination)

"We are thrilled to launch JWA Dubai to identify, recognise and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the gemstone and jewellery community in the Middle East. We see a lot of potential for growth and development in this high-performing region, which plays an important role in the global industry. We look forward to receiving entries from entrepreneurs and businesses from this part of the world," shares Letitia Chow, Chairperson & Founder of Jewellery World Awards at Informa Markets Jewellery.

To submit their entries and to peruse the criteria for judging, interested parties may register on www.JWADubai.com.

Nirupa Bhatt, a well-regarded gemstone and jewellery expert, has also been named as one of the principal judges. Prior to becoming Consulting Advisor at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) India, she also served as Managing Director of GIA India and the Middle East from 2008 until 2020, and introduced the organisation to more than 60 locations in India, the Middle East and Turkey. Bhatt is also a business success coach and leadership circle practitioner.

"The Middle East is a very unique and interesting region that caters to local and international consumers. My compliments to the JWA team for launching JWA Dubai in recognition of the efforts of these outstanding businesses and the region's ­­growing market share," said Bhatt.

The first edition of JWA Dubai is supported by Official Partner, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), and will culminate in a highly anticipated gala dinner at JGT Dubai (Jewellery Gem Technology Dubai) on 21 February 2022, Tuesday.





