ECOVACS partners Shopee to get homeowners to "Trade Up for the Latest DEEBOT" and usher a new era of smart and modern home cleaning lifestyle

The “Trade Up for the Latest DEEBOT” campaign tells consumers it’s “Time to Switch to Something Smarter” by simply uploading their purchase receipts and photos of their old vacuum cleaners to upgrade to the latest ECOVACS DEEBOT

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 August 2021 - As part of ECOVACS ROBOTICS long-term mission of bringing "A Robot For Every Family", the world's leading home service robotics maker is running a trade-up programme with Shopee for consumers to upgrade their current vacuum cleaners to the industry's best-performing and best-selling ECOVACS DEEBOT family of robotic vacuum cleaners.









Modern homeowners have different needs, as they are often young working adults with busy lifestyles, own pets and lesser time to do housework. While they want products that can do the job of home cleaning well powered by latest technologies, they also want the products to match their personalities and lifestyles. As the industry leader in this category, ECOVACS is well-placed to guide consumers on this journey.

Consumers can enjoy trade-up discounts of up to SGD150 when they trade in their older DEEBOT models, or any other vacuum cleaner, for the new ECOVACS DEEBOT T9 and N8 PRO series.

The trade-up process is designed to be easy, and takes into account consumers' growing preference for online shopping and current safe distancing measures. Everything will be done online through a few simple steps.





Go to the ECOVACS Official store on Shopee (https://cutt.ly/7QIhj0A). Chat with ECOVACS customer service. Upload photo of their old vacuum cleaner (any type). The consumer will be given the Trade Up voucher code to purchase the DEEBOT T9 or DEEBOT N8 PRO (eligible only for purchases within the ECOVACS Shopee Official store).





There will be an additional opportunity to win free accessories packs for the DEEBOT T9 or N8 PRO via a lucky draw on the ECOVACS official Facebook (facebook.com/ecovacs.sg) and Instagram (instagram.com/ecovacs_sg).

Johnny Zhu, General Manager of Asia Pacific, ECOVACS ROBOTICS, said, "As the category leader, ECOVACS is ushering a new modern and chic lifestyle to consumers through applying the most advanced technologies incorporated in our latest DEEBOT products. Why use tiresome ways to clean the house, or even outdated robotic technology, when there's an easy and affordable way for consumers to upgrade to something smarter, delivered by the industry leader."

The "Trade Up for the Latest DEEBOT" campaign will run from now - 31st August 2021.

