Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters

Legal troubles continue to mount for 22-year-old Mustang driver

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/15 21:16
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taoyuan man was detained after speeding through a red light in a sports car and colliding with a woman on a scooter Saturday (Aug. 14), causing her to suffer serious injuries.

According to police, the man surnamed Yeh (葉), 22, was driving a yellow Mustang at around 5 a.m. on a highway in Zhunan Township, Miaoli County at a speed exceeding 100 kilometers per hour (kph) as he ran red lights along the way, CNA reported. At 5:46 a.m., the sports car collided with a scooter at an intersection in the township, causing the rider to suffer serious injuries and fall into a coma.

The incident came on the heels of other troubles for the alleged perpetrator. A few days ago, in the same car, Yeh ran more red lights and drove the wrong way in Tainan.

He was also accused of threatening someone with a name similar to that of Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) in an Instagram story, saying he would like to shoot the person. It was believed Yeh used the name in a veiled reference to the CECC leader, and the case was referred to prosecutors.

Yeh posted another bizarre Instagram story on Saturday morning after the car accident, saying that he had slowed down a split second before the impact and that the woman’s heart had not been beating and that he had in fact saved her. When he was being transferred to the Miaoli District Prosecutors Office, Yeh flipped off reporters with his cuffed hands.

The prosecutors’ office said surveillance footage showed Yeh driving over 100 kph in a 60-kph zone and repeatedly running red lights. The office pointed out that this manner of dangerous driving has greatly endangered others and that car accidents of this nature cannot be treated as mere negligence.

Prosecutors requested the Miaoli District Court for permission to detain Yeh on the grounds that he has repeatedly caused serious physical injury to others, committed offenses against public safety, and is a flight risk. The request was granted.

Miaoli County
Mustang
Zhunan Townshi
CECC

Updated : 2021-08-15 22:17 GMT+08:00

