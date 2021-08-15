Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung

Mice caught on video gnawing at pork meant to be sold to customers

  335
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/15 18:28
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An unsanitary scene was recently captured on video at a market stall in Keelung, where mice gnawed at unattended raw pork meant to be sold to customers.

According to people who witnessed the scene at Guang First Road beside the Hua Third Street market in Keelung’s Ren'ai District, warm pork was delivered to a market stall when no one was there to receive it, CNA reported. The meat was unattended on a wooden table, and several mice gnawed at it for hours before someone came to prepare it for sale to customers.

In response to complaints, the pork vendor, surnamed Lo (羅), told CNA Sunday (Aug. 15) that mice are a problem for markets and that he cleans his stall every day. He said he had taken steps to prevent the situation from happening again, such as having the delivery person call him so he can get there in time.

He added that he had asked the deliverers to cover the meat in the event they arrive when he is not present. He also cleaned up miscellaneous items around the stall and rubbed oil on the steel posts that support the table so as to make it more difficult for mice to climb.

Keelung Health Bureau official Wang Tsui-wen (王翠雯) said that stall vendors whose food is contaminated by mice will be required to improve within a stipulated period of time, according to the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation. If the situation does not improve, they may be punished with a fine of between NT$60,000 (US$2,069) and NT$200 million.

Keelung Hospital dietician Yang Chih-kai (楊智凱) said that eating pork first sampled by mice could expose a person to salmonella, E. coli, and hantavirus. He suggested pork be fully cooked and that hands and utensils be kept clean when preparing it.

Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung
Pork vendor (CNA photo)
Keelung City
Guang First Road
Hua Third Street market
Ren'ai District
mice

RELATED ARTICLES

Miaokou Night Market in Taiwan’s Keelung to reopen on July 27
Miaokou Night Market in Taiwan’s Keelung to reopen on July 27
2021/07/22 19:38
MICE industry in Taiwan braces for further COVID woes in 2021
MICE industry in Taiwan braces for further COVID woes in 2021
2021/06/04 15:19
Heavy rain alert issued for Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung
Heavy rain alert issued for Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung
2021/05/21 19:59
Taiwan's Keelung launches citywide sanitization amid pandemic fears
Taiwan's Keelung launches citywide sanitization amid pandemic fears
2021/05/12 15:01
Taiwan to celebrate International Migrants Day on Dec. 5
Taiwan to celebrate International Migrants Day on Dec. 5
2020/11/23 16:14

Updated : 2021-08-15 22:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
8 dos and don'ts for Qixi Festival in Taiwan
8 dos and don'ts for Qixi Festival in Taiwan
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations
Taiwan nationals arrested in Turkey for possession of betel nut
Taiwan nationals arrested in Turkey for possession of betel nut