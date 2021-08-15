Taiwan proposes amendment to ban unauthorized camp fires, activities in Kenting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) on Sunday (Aug. 15) stated that in order to address unauthorized fires in Kenting National Park, a draft amendment was recently proposed that prohibits camping, barbecues, fires, picnics, and other activities in areas outside of approved camping sites.

The MOI said it submitted the amendment “Prohibited activities in Kenting National Park” to regulate the scope of camping activities, protect and promote eco-tourism in the Kenting National Park area, and maintain the park’s pristine environment. Currently, all activities in the park are banned.

The amendment has been updated to bar camping in areas outside of legal recreational facilities in Eluanbi, Maobitou, and other neighboring leisure farms, CNA reported.

The MOI added that the draft amendment also bans activities at the beach, in the ocean, and in the park during a typhoon warning. Furthermore, if waves are more than 1.5 meters, non-motorized watercraft such as canoes and paddleboards are not allowed in the water.