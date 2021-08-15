Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Southern Taiwan's tourism industry pleads for partial relaxation of COVID restrictions

Kenting without swimming unlikely to attract many visitors: Tourism industry rep

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/15 17:18
Southern Taiwan's tourism industry pleads for partial relaxation of COVID restrictions

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The tourism industry of southern Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu Island and Kenting is calling on the government to further relax COVID-19 restrictions in the face of slow business.

Representatives of the tourism industry on Xiaoliuqiu Island, a small island off the coast of Donggang Township in Pingtung County, issued a joint statement on Friday (Aug. 13), saying that when COVID was surging, the island was hailed as the safest place in Taiwan, with all tourism operators voluntarily suspending operations out of concern for public safety, CNA reported.

However, since the COVID alert was lowered to Level 2 on July 27, tourist attractions and water sports on the island have remained off-limits, causing serious damage to the tourism industry, according to the statement.

Local tourism operators have even been offering discounts for visitors with proof of vaccination or negative rapid screening results in an attempt to boost tourism on the island, the statement continued.

Since the country downgraded the alert to Level 2, the Kenting National Park Headquarters has allowed certain water sports, such as surfing, stand up paddleboarding, canoeing, scuba diving, surfing, and jet skiing, with only one person allowed per canoe or paddleboard. However, swimming and snorkeling are still banned, and swimming pools at hotels will remain closed until at least Aug. 23.

Pingtung County Bed and Breakfast Association Chairperson Lin Su-ming (林淑敏) said that a Kenting without swimming will not attract many visitors just as a matter of course. She called on the government to strike a balance between epidemic prevention and the economy and cease depriving tourism operators of their livelihoods.

Howard Beach Resort Kenting General Manager Chang Chi-kuang (張積光) said that currently, the occupancy rate at the hotel is only about 30%, adding that it’s hoped that the government will put forth conditions for hotel swimming pools and gyms to reopen.
swimming pools
gyms
Kenting
Kenting National Park Headquarters
Xiaoliuqiu Island
COVID-19 restrictions
snorkeling

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
2021/08/09 17:02
Taiwan to extend Level 2 alert to Aug. 23, pools to partially reopen
Taiwan to extend Level 2 alert to Aug. 23, pools to partially reopen
2021/08/06 16:16
Taiwan’s CECC to draw up guidance for reopening swimming pools
Taiwan’s CECC to draw up guidance for reopening swimming pools
2021/08/05 16:21
Five beaches in Taiwan's Kenting now open
Five beaches in Taiwan's Kenting now open
2021/07/28 10:32
Beaches at Taiwan’s Kenting formulate reopening guidelines
Beaches at Taiwan’s Kenting formulate reopening guidelines
2021/07/25 17:55

Updated : 2021-08-15 17:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
8 dos and don'ts for Qixi Festival in Taiwan
8 dos and don'ts for Qixi Festival in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations
Taiwan nationals arrested in Turkey for possession of betel nut
Taiwan nationals arrested in Turkey for possession of betel nut