6th batch of Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan this afternoon

Shipment of nearly 250,000 vaccine doses left Luxembourg at midnight

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/15 10:25
Sixth batch of Moderna vaccines being loaded onto China Airlines cargo plane. (Facebook, Su Tseng-chang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced Saturday (Aug. 14) that 249,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine purchased by the government will arrive in Taiwan this afternoon.

The sixth batch of Moderna jabs departed from Luxembourg at 12 a.m. on Sunday and is expected to arrive at Taoyuan International Airport at approximately 3:00 p.m., Su said in a Facebook post.

The premier said that Taiwan's goal of receiving at least 10 million vaccine doses by the end of August has already been reached. With the latest delivery, the total number shipped to the nation thus far will exceed 10.38 million doses.

Su thanked medical personnel and the public for helping to bring the nation’s COVID situation under control. He noted that people can dine out and celebrate the Qixi Festival under moderate epidemic prevention measures.

The fifth Moderna shipment, which contained 99,600 doses, arrived from Luxembourg on Aug. 8. The shots were distributed by the government based on preexisting plans after being tested, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
