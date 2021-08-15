Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sydney lockdown extended statewide as Australia faces 'worst' COVID episode

By REUTERS
2021/08/15 12:28
People with protective face masks walk through the quiet city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak...

People with protective face masks walk through the quiet city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak...

Australian police hiked fines for people breaking lockdown rules in Sydney and the rest of its home state on Saturday and strict stay-at-home orders were extended statewide amid a record jump in daily new COVID-19 infections.

State police will fine up to A$5,000 ($3,700) anyone breaching stay-at-home orders or for lying to contract-tracing officials, said state Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Previously breaching quarantine orders had carried a A$1,000 fine.

"We have to accept that this is the worst situation New South Wales has been in since day one. And it's also regrettably, because of that, the worst situation Australia's been in," she told a news conference.

Locally transmitted infections surged by a record 466 over the previous 24 hours, eclipsing the previous daily high of 390 set on Friday. Four deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the state's total in the latest outbreak to 42.

It is becoming increasingly unlikely Sydney will end its nine-week lockdown on Aug. 28 as planned. Authorities had been talking about easing some restrictions if enough people are vaccinated and case numbers fall.

"We will get through this, but September and October are going to be very difficult," Berejiklian said.

"This is literally a war, and we've known we've been in a war for some time, but never to this extent."

Hundreds more defence personnel will be deployed next week to Sydney to help enforce the lockdown, with authorities particularly concerned about the spread of the virus to several regional towns.

A new A$3,000 fine will apply to people entering rural areas without an official permit, while stay-at-home orders were introduced for seven days in regional areas not currently in lockdown.

Weddings and funerals will get a day "grace period" and will be allowed on Sunday, but schools across the state will close, officials said.

The head of the Australian Retailers Association, Paul Zahra, said the state-wide lockdown would come as a shock to many regional towns and could cost the economy A$1.5 billion ($1.11 billion) per week.

The permit to enter rural areas will only be granted for certain reasons including authorised work, property inspections or urgent work repairs on a second home.

"The fines are some of the biggest fines that I've ever seen and we will be issuing them as of today," said New South Wales police commissioner Mick Fuller. "Those people that have been getting around the orders, taking family vacations to other premises - that is over."

In neighbouring Victoria, where state capital Melbourne is in its second week of an extended lockdown, authorities reported 21 locally acquired cases, up from 15 a day earlier.

Despite the recent outbreaks, Australia still has far lower COVID-19 numbers than many other countries in the developed world, with just over 38,600 cases and 952 deaths.
Australia
Sydney
New South Wales
lockdown
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
2021/08/14 17:44
Taiwan to fly 80 citizens home from Myanmar
Taiwan to fly 80 citizens home from Myanmar
2021/08/14 16:51
First flight from Taiwan to Palau departs under renewed travel bubble
First flight from Taiwan to Palau departs under renewed travel bubble
2021/08/14 16:12
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
2021/08/14 14:50
Taiwan mulls handing out COVID stimulus vouchers free of charge
Taiwan mulls handing out COVID stimulus vouchers free of charge
2021/08/14 13:42

Updated : 2021-08-15 13:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
8 dos and don'ts for Qixi Festival in Taiwan
8 dos and don'ts for Qixi Festival in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan-based sandal startup raising funds to empower slum communities in Philippines
Taiwan-based sandal startup raising funds to empower slum communities in Philippines