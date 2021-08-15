Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tesla hopes to start production at Berlin factory in October

By Associated Press
2021/08/15 04:00
Tesla founder Elon Musk with CDU Chairman Armin Laschet. 

Tesla founder Elon Musk with CDU Chairman Armin Laschet.  (AP photo)

BERLIN (AP) — Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk said Friday that he hopes to start producing cars at its new factory outside Berlin in October.

The U.S. company had originally planned to begin manufacturing its electric cars at the “Gigafactory” in Gruenheide, east of the German capital, in July.

But legal challenges and problems getting official permits have delayed the project.

“We’re looking forward to hopefully getting the approval to make the first cars, maybe in October if we’re fortunate,” Musk said during a visit to the site Friday.

Armin Laschet, the center-right Union bloc’s candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in next month’s election, thanked Musk for his investment in Germany.

Laschet suggested German laws should be changed to make it harder for people not directly affected by the factory’s construction to file legal complaints against it, German news agency dpa reported.

Updated : 2021-08-15 05:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
8 dos and don'ts for Qixi Festival in Taiwan
8 dos and don'ts for Qixi Festival in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan-based sandal startup raising funds to empower slum communities in Philippines
Taiwan-based sandal startup raising funds to empower slum communities in Philippines
Taiwan seizes Chinese supply ship after it crosses into Penghu waters
Taiwan seizes Chinese supply ship after it crosses into Penghu waters