8 staff members unharmed after F-16 hydrazine leak in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight people were taken to a hospital after hydrazine leaked from an F-16 fighter jet at the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) in Taichung, reports said Saturday (Aug. 14).

Hydrazine is a highly toxic colorless flammable liquid used to feed electrical systems and the emergency power unit on the United States-built jets.

The leak at AIDC occurred Saturday morning during work on the upgrading of the F-16, the Liberty Times reported. The company asked its eight employees who had been present during the incident to visit a hospital in the Wuqi District for tests, but none of them was reportedly harmed, and all of them left the hospital for home during the afternoon. AIDC said it was investigating the cause of the leak.

