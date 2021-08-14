Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Out of 145 COVID-19 cases recently imported to Taiwan, 40 were infected despite having been vaccinated, with 12 having received two shots, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (Aug. 14).

As a measure to counter the Delta variant, Taiwan changed its rules on July 2, mandating new arrivals to spend their 14-day quarantine at hotels or specialized centers, while undergoing three tests. Anyone found positive during those tests was also subjected to genome sequencing, CNA reported.

From July 2 to Aug. 13, 145 arrivals tested positive for COVID, and 28% of them or 40 travelers had already received at least one shot, the CECC said. Only 12 were considered to be fully vaccinated, 14 days having passed after their second vaccination.

Three of the group were confirmed as having been infected by the Delta variant, but they were all asymptomatic. For six others, their viral genetic material was so low that it was impossible to conduct genome sequencing, according to CECC experts.

One of the recent imported cases tested positive for a variant first discovered in Colombia, while another showed the Lambda variant, believed to originate in Peru. As to the brands of the vaccine doses administered to the travelers who still became infected, every type was represented. The CECC named 19 Pfizer-BioNTech recipients, seven AstraZeneca, six Moderna, four Johnson & Johnson and four Sinovac.