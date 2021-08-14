Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to fly 80 citizens home from Myanmar

Second charter flight from Indonesia expected by end of August

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/14 16:51
Passengers wearing masks at a ferry terminal in Yangon, Myanmar. 

Passengers wearing masks at a ferry terminal in Yangon, Myanmar.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An estimated 80 Taiwanese will board a chartered flight in Myanmar Sunday (Aug. 15) to fly home after a severe outbreak of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

An association of Taiwanese investors and business people in Myanmar organized the special flight, CNA reported Saturday (Aug. 14). More than 80 people booked the flight, which was scheduled to leave Yangon Sunday at 9 a.m. local time and arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport around 2:45 p.m.

As Taiwan has listed Myanmar as a high-risk country for COVID-19, all airlines have stopped plying the route between the two countries. Taiwanese stuck in the country turned to the business association and to the Taiwan representative office to help them arrange the flight, the report said.

Sunday's one-way flight will be operated by Myanmar Airways International, as announced by the business group on Aug. 5. Passengers will have to take a PCR test within three days before the trip and follow other Taiwan COVID prevention measures.

After a charter flight took Taiwanese home from Indonesia on Aug. 8, Taiwan business groups in that country looked at the need for a second flight at the end of the month and discussed the issue with Garuda Indonesia, MOFA said.
Myanmar
COVID-19
MOFA
charter flight
Indonesia

RELATED ARTICLES

It’s a case of the blues for Taiwan’s Gold Card program
It’s a case of the blues for Taiwan’s Gold Card program
2021/08/14 09:34
Resumption of Taiwan-Palau travel bubble draws COVID vaccine tourists
Resumption of Taiwan-Palau travel bubble draws COVID vaccine tourists
2021/08/13 19:29
Taiwan Forestry Bureau publishes COVID-19 prevention checklist for hikers
Taiwan Forestry Bureau publishes COVID-19 prevention checklist for hikers
2021/08/13 17:23
Infants given TB medication in New Taipei without parental consent
Infants given TB medication in New Taipei without parental consent
2021/08/13 16:30
New Taipei reports zero COVID cases for 1st time in 96 days
New Taipei reports zero COVID cases for 1st time in 96 days
2021/08/13 16:17

Updated : 2021-08-14 18:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
MOE finishes plan for 13,000 foreign students to enter Taiwan
MOE finishes plan for 13,000 foreign students to enter Taiwan
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections