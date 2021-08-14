Taiwan to fly 80 citizens home from Myanmar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An estimated 80 Taiwanese will board a chartered flight in Myanmar Sunday (Aug. 15) to fly home after a severe outbreak of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

An association of Taiwanese investors and business people in Myanmar organized the special flight, CNA reported Saturday (Aug. 14). More than 80 people booked the flight, which was scheduled to leave Yangon Sunday at 9 a.m. local time and arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport around 2:45 p.m.

As Taiwan has listed Myanmar as a high-risk country for COVID-19, all airlines have stopped plying the route between the two countries. Taiwanese stuck in the country turned to the business association and to the Taiwan representative office to help them arrange the flight, the report said.

Sunday's one-way flight will be operated by Myanmar Airways International, as announced by the business group on Aug. 5. Passengers will have to take a PCR test within three days before the trip and follow other Taiwan COVID prevention measures.

After a charter flight took Taiwanese home from Indonesia on Aug. 8, Taiwan business groups in that country looked at the need for a second flight at the end of the month and discussed the issue with Garuda Indonesia, MOFA said.