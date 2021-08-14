Mercedes-Benz, BMW Taiwan share the love on Qixi

Figures representing Mercedes-Benz Taiwan and BMW Taiwan lean in for a kiss. (Facebook photo) Figures representing Mercedes-Benz Taiwan and BMW Taiwan lean in for a kiss. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate Qixi, Asia’s traditional Valentine’s Day, Mercedes-Benz Taiwan and BMW Taiwan posted matching social media posts on Friday (Aug. 13) featuring two halves of a romantic picture and poems that discreetly reference each other’s nicknames.

On Mercedes-Benz Taiwan’s Facebook and Instagram pages, an acrostic describing a beautiful figure as seen through a lover’s eyes spells out “Mei-ling (美玲), I love you;” while BMW Taiwan’s social media pages feature another acrostic spelling out “Bin-shi (繽世), I love you.”

Mei-ling is a familiar Taiwan nickname for BMW, while Bin-shi is a homonym of Benz’s Chinese name. Fans applauded the advertisement’s cleverness, and urged Benz and BMW to “get together.”

Each page also displays halves of a bigger image, which, when combined, show a couple leaning in for a kiss under the moonlight, sitting between a Mercedes and a BMW.

Mercedes-Benz Taiwan also published a series of Instagram stories showing a driver with a teddy bear, a blue-and-white bouquet, and blue and white balloons featuring a “Mei-ling I love you” sign. BMW responded by posting its own Instagram story asking fans to rate the sincerity of Mercedes’ proclamation of love.

The two German car manufacturers have shared a century-long, friendly rivalry, and often engage in playful “advertisement wars” all over the world, which are generally well received by audiences.