Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With more Taiwanese traveling overseas for inoculations against COVID-19, the government will set up a certification system, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (Aug. 14).

About 130 Taiwanese boarded a flight to Palau on Saturday morning as the travel bubble between the two allies resumed, with many passengers believed to have registered for COVID shots. As some also planned to receive a different COVID shot from their first one, there was concern about whether the vaccinations in Palau would be accepted by the Taiwan authorities, CNA reported.

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that more Taiwanese were traveling overseas for COVID jabs, not just to Palau but also to the United States, Guam, and other countries. At present, the only proof was the document they received in the country where they received a shot, but there was no international certification system, Chen said.

In future, Taiwanese overseas will have to obtain proof of the vaccination, but only vaccines having received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in Taiwan and having been administered in the order valid in Taiwan will be accepted, he cautioned.