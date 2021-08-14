Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 2 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed two deaths, three new local COVID-19 cases and four imported cases Saturday (Aug. 14), according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Two of the new cases were recorded in New Taipei City, the third was in Taipei City. Of the new local cases, one was a man and two were women, with ages ranging between 30 and 69. All of them fell ill on Thursday (Aug. 12), the CECC said.

The two deaths were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s. The man suffered from chronic illnesses and started showing symptoms of COVID on May 17.

He was diagnosed with the virus on May 23. The woman first reported symptoms on June 3, was taken to a hospital on June 5 and tested positive on June 7, according to the CECC.

The four imported cases arrived separately from the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Russia in late July and mid-August. A woman from the Philippines in her 40s arrived on July 30, and a Taiwanese woman in her 20s arriving from Russia on July 31 were both asymptomatic. The two other imported cases, a Vietnamese sailor in his 50s who traveled from Indonesia on Aug. 13, and a Taiwanese man in his 20s arriving from Vietnam on Aug. 12, had fevers when they disembarked in Taiwan.

Of the 14,621 cases confirmed between May 11 and Aug. 12, 13,184 had been released from quarantine, or 90.2%, according to the latest CECC statement.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 15,843 coronavirus patients included 14,467 domestic cases, 1,323 imported ones, and 821 deaths. Of the fatalities, 813 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 402 deaths and Taipei City 313.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases are under investigation. A total of 110 earlier cases were removed from the list of confirmed cases.