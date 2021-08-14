Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

First transnational couple registers for same-sex marriage in Taiwan

Taiwan High Court ruling in May opened door for international same-sex marriage

  115
By Sarah Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/14 14:05
Guzifer and Shinchi become the first international couple to register for same-sex marriage in Taiwan.

Guzifer and Shinchi become the first international couple to register for same-sex marriage in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan citizen Shinchi (信奇) and his Macau partner Guzifer (阿古) registered their marriage on Friday (Aug. 13), after taking their case to court and winning in May.

Taiwan’s household registration office had denied the couple’s request for marriage registration because same-sex marriage is illegal in Macau. On May 6, CNA reported the Taipei High Administrative Court ruled in Shinchi and Guzifer’s favor and said since Guzifer primarily resides in Taiwan, Taiwan law should apply.

Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights (TAPCPR) has long endeavored to help transnational gay couples fight for their right to marry, and Shinchi and Cuzifer is one of many cases.

TAPCPR Secretary General Chen Chih-chieh (陳至潔) said some couples go through sex reassignment just to marry, or break up, fall ill, and even miss the opportunity to see dying family members before they are able to marry. The government should rectify flawed policies as soon as possible, she added.

After exchanging rings with Shinchi, Guzifer said their marriage was delayed by over two years due to official obstacles that have no legal basis, which shows that despite the legalization of same-sex marriage, Taiwan is still far from achieving marriage equality. Despite finally being able to marry, an emotional Guzifer said it was difficult to be truly happy because so many others are still fighting for their rights.
same-sex marriage
LGBT
marriage equality

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan joins Czech Republic in hosting first gender equality forum
Taiwan joins Czech Republic in hosting first gender equality forum
2021/08/06 14:04
Taiwan court ruling on Macau citizen opens door to international same-sex marriages
Taiwan court ruling on Macau citizen opens door to international same-sex marriages
2021/05/06 18:06
'The light of hope': Japanese same-sex couple overjoyed by marriage ruling
'The light of hope': Japanese same-sex couple overjoyed by marriage ruling
2021/03/22 22:30
In landmark ruling, Japan court says it is 'unconstitutional' to bar same-sex marriage
In landmark ruling, Japan court says it is 'unconstitutional' to bar same-sex marriage
2021/03/17 23:00
High court paves way for international same-sex marriages in Taiwan
High court paves way for international same-sex marriages in Taiwan
2021/03/05 17:21

Updated : 2021-08-14 15:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
MOE finishes plan for 13,000 foreign students to enter Taiwan
MOE finishes plan for 13,000 foreign students to enter Taiwan
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game