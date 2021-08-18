Taiwan-developed ramen vending machine gains international acclaim

A bowl of ramen seasoned with pork chashu, soft boiled egg and nori, comes from a machine. (Facebook, Yo-Kai Express photo) A bowl of ramen seasoned with pork chashu, soft boiled egg and nori, comes from a machine. (Facebook, Yo-Kai Express photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A ramen-making vending machine designed by Taiwanese engineer Andy Lin(林志鴻) is going global after impressing many corporations—even earning a thumbs-up from famed entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Yo-Kai Express, founded in 2016, has currently produced 35 of these culinary machines, which are now set up in some of the most famous corporate offices including Telsa, Netflix, and Marriott Hotels. The company's annual revenues could reach NT$180million (US$6,469,397) if every machine sells 45 bowls of ramen each day.

The number of machines is projected to increase to 200 by the end of 2021 and will be distributed in the U.S. and Japan, Lin said. He added that there are plans to expand to Europe and Southeast Asia in the future.

With the ability to make ramen in 45 seconds, the machine is not only a vending machine but also a store that provides food freshly cooked, the inventor, Andy Lin, said. The machine contains over 300 sensors measuring the temperature and pressure level and is capable of making over 30 kinds of cuisines, including Taiwanese beef noodle, Vietnamese pho, Thai tom yam soup, and Italian pasta, according to Business Weekly.

With so many options, the machine is essentially a food court, according to Lin. The company is now in the process of developing a recipe for spicy hotpot.

"I never follow the conventional path," Lin said to Business Weekly. He had originally worked as an engineer in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering(ASE) for 12 years and decided to start a business to pursue his passion for innovation.



(Twitter, Elon Musk photo)

Five of Yo-Kai Express's vending machines were set up in the staff cafeteria at Tesla's headquarters in early 2018. Elon Musk even tweeted "Ramen is so good" after having a bowl of ramen from the special machine. The technology giant SpaceX has also installed three of these ramen-making apparatuses.

In Taiwan, the machines can be found in ARK·TPE(N24 台北方舟), Far Eastern Hospital, and Taoyuan General Hospital. It will soon appear in Taipei Arena and Startup Terrace by September 2021.

"Next step is to put ramen on Mars!" Lin said in a post on Linkedin. The company is quickly going global with its latest recipes, serving people cuisines from all over the world.



Ramen-making vending machine at University of South Florida. (Andy Lin photo)