Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan nationals arrested in Turkey for possession of betel nut

Taiwan representative office in Turkey reports several incidents, will continue to aid citizens in Turkish custody

  118
By Sarah Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/14 11:35
Taiwan nationals arrested in Turkey for possession of betel nut

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Friday (Aug. 13) that since March, several Taiwan travelers entering Turkey carrying betel nut have been arrested, reported CNA.

Betel nut, also known as “Taiwan’s chewing gum,” is illegal in Turkey for containing the nicotinic stimulant arecoline. The Taiwanese travelers were arrested for importing drugs or stimulant substances, and are currently in custody.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said the Taiwan representative office in Turkey immediately contacted the individuals involved to offer assistance, and will continue to follow the cases. The issue drew attention in Taiwan only after China’s consulate in Istanbul issued a statement reminding its citizens, “including Taiwanese compatriots,” to not bring betel nut into Turkey.

According to CNA, the issue also raised the question of why Taiwan's citizens visited Turkey “for leisure” during the height of COVID-19’s outbreak in Turkey. Huang Chih-yang (黃志揚), Taiwan’s representative in Turkey, told CNA that while Turkey welcomes Taiwanese tourists, criminal activity may affect Taiwan’s image.

Betel nut is commonly chewed in Taiwan and is favored by the working class for its stimulating effect. However, it is also notorious for being addictive and a major cause of oral cancer.
Turkey
betel nut

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan launches vaccine passports
Japan launches vaccine passports
2021/07/26 16:02
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
2021/04/24 20:05
Taiwan finds norovirus, hepatitis A in oysters imported from Vietnam
Taiwan finds norovirus, hepatitis A in oysters imported from Vietnam
2021/02/02 15:26
Trash informants in Taiwan's Kaohsiung earn over NT$5.46 million in 2020
Trash informants in Taiwan's Kaohsiung earn over NT$5.46 million in 2020
2021/01/30 12:16
Betel nut use in Taiwan drops after vigorous campaign against oral cancer
Betel nut use in Taiwan drops after vigorous campaign against oral cancer
2020/12/14 15:46

Updated : 2021-08-14 12:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
MOE finishes plan for 13,000 foreign students to enter Taiwan
MOE finishes plan for 13,000 foreign students to enter Taiwan
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
Taiwanese woman abandons baby in New Taipei trash truck
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death