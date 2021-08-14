Taiwan nationals arrested in Turkey for possession of betel nut

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Friday (Aug. 13) that since March, several Taiwan travelers entering Turkey carrying betel nut have been arrested, reported CNA.

Betel nut, also known as “Taiwan’s chewing gum,” is illegal in Turkey for containing the nicotinic stimulant arecoline. The Taiwanese travelers were arrested for importing drugs or stimulant substances, and are currently in custody.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said the Taiwan representative office in Turkey immediately contacted the individuals involved to offer assistance, and will continue to follow the cases. The issue drew attention in Taiwan only after China’s consulate in Istanbul issued a statement reminding its citizens, “including Taiwanese compatriots,” to not bring betel nut into Turkey.

According to CNA, the issue also raised the question of why Taiwan's citizens visited Turkey “for leisure” during the height of COVID-19’s outbreak in Turkey. Huang Chih-yang (黃志揚), Taiwan’s representative in Turkey, told CNA that while Turkey welcomes Taiwanese tourists, criminal activity may affect Taiwan’s image.

Betel nut is commonly chewed in Taiwan and is favored by the working class for its stimulating effect. However, it is also notorious for being addictive and a major cause of oral cancer.