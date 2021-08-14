US deputy secretary of state talks to Lithuania, pledges Taiwan support

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Friday (Aug. 13) to reiterate Washington’s support for Lithuania as the country faces a backlash from Beijing for deepening ties with Taiwan, according to a NowNews report.

Lithuania was in the international spotlight this week after China on Tuesday recalled its ambassador to the country as a rebuke for allowing Taipei to set up a representative office under the name of "Taiwan" in the capital Vilnius. China also requested Lithuania withdraw its ambassador from Beijing, which it has since done.

Shortly afterward, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price condemned Beijing’s retaliatory actions and affirmed U.S. support for Lithuania. Sherman also stressed that Washington stands in solidarity with Taiwan on this matter and that it supports the positive development of relations between the democratic countries.

According to a summary of the call issued by Price, along with discussing their bilateral ties, Sherman and Landsbergis emphasized that transatlantic cooperation should be strengthened, including on China issues. The two also expressed their commitment to promoting peace, prosperity, security, democracy and human rights in the transatlantic region and around the world.

Sherman and Landsbergis also discussed the political situation in Belarus, with Sherman reaffirming U.S. support for the Belarusian pro-democracy movement and calling on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to stop orchestrating sporadic migrant flows across its borders.

Some have speculated on what the timing of the phone call may signify, as Sherman had just spoken with Qin Gang (秦剛), the new Chinese ambassador to the United States, a day before contacting the Lithuanian side.