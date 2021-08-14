Alexa
Southwest monsoon brings high chance of rain to Taiwan

Too early to tell if tropical depression will hit Taiwan, says Central Weather Bureau

By Sarah Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/14 10:05
(Central Weather Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression above the Pacific is moving generally westward but it's difficult to predict its route, though rain is likely in Taiwan, reported CNA on Saturday (Aug. 14).

Wu Te-rong (吳德榮), professor at the National Central University Department of Atmospheric Sciences, said the tropical depression’s route is uncertain after it reaches the vicinity of Guam. Forecast models showed the storm traveling as far north as the Korean peninsula, and as far south as Luzon in the Philippines.

The U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) promoted the storm’s status to a typhoon, before demoting it back to a tropical depression, added Wu. Japan’s Meteorological Agency maintained its categorization of the storm as a tropical depression.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bural (CWB) said due to the southwest monsoon, there is a high chance of rain in south Taiwan. Other areas should expect showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The highest temperatures will be 31 degrees Celsius to 35 C. The CWB called on residents in Matzu, north Taiwan, and southeast Taiwan to keep an eye out for strong winds along the coast.
