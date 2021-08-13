Taiwan’s orchids stun New York at annual show

Taipei Economic and Culture Office in New York holds an orchids exhibition in Queens Botanical Garden in New York from August 13 to 15. (Twi... Taipei Economic and Culture Office in New York holds an orchids exhibition in Queens Botanical Garden in New York from August 13 to 15. (Twitter Queens Botanical Garden photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's annual orchid exhibition is back at Queens Botanical Garden in New York from Friday ( Aug.13) to Sunday (Aug. 15), according to a CNA report.

The“Taiwan: A World of Orchids” exhibition has become one of the major summer events in New York for the Chinese expat community since it was first held in 2014. This year, after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibition returned to the city with its largest-sized display ever, showing off 750 pots.

It returns! Taiwan: A World of Orchids returns to the Garden 8/13-15. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for details on a full weekend of exquisite orchids and Taiwanese culture! In partnership with @TaiwanInNewYork #qbgorchidshow #taiwaneseculture #TaiwanLan #台灣蘭 #TECONY pic.twitter.com/eZcM0Z4gT8 — Queens Botanical Garden (@queensbotanicl) July 22, 2021

At the opening ceremony, diverse and colorful orchids were placed in the shape of a Taiwan map to highlight the homeland of these stunning flowers. Taiwanese artist Chang Chih-yuan (張誌元) was invited to sketch orchids on T-shirts in a bright display of his art, while bartender Chen Hui-chen (陳慧真) mixed orchid cocktails to perfect the event.

It has been the eighth year for the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York (TECO-NY) to co-host the exhibition with Queens Botanical Garden. The office's director-general, James Lee (李光章), said in an interview that even though the pandemic had not yet ended, life was gradually returning to normal. The orchid exhibition aims to bring hope to people, he said, voicing the expectation that they would visit the botanical garden more often, as they did before the pandemic.

This orchid exhibition is open to the public this weekend, from August 13 to 15. TECO is offering a variety of artistic and cultural events in conjunction with a series of 30th-anniversary happenings for the Taipei cultural center in New York, including the screening of a concert by Taiwanese pianists, and a selection of 10 animated films by Taiwanese directors selected for film festivals both inside and outside of Taiwan.