Taiwan Forestry Bureau publishes COVID-19 prevention checklist for hikers

Hikers in Taiwan should keep masks on, wash hands often, and avoid sharing food

By Sarah Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/13 17:23
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As COVID-19 prevention restrictions begin to lift around Taiwan, the Forestry Bureau has designed a checklist for hikers planning to get back to nature.

The Forestry Bureau said it referenced the experiences of countries that have been gradually lifting restrictions and consulted search and rescue, medical, and hiking experts to come up with the checklist. It has also tried to ensure the checklist suits the specific needs of Taiwan’s hikers.

The checklist is divided into sections that deal with trip planning, pre-hike risk management, equipment, and dos and don'ts for hiking. Hikers should plan to travel simple routes in small groups. During the hike, they should wear masks, wash hands, and keep meal times short.

Many Taiwan hikers take hikes as an opportunity to socialize, and plan other group activities after hikes. The Forestry Bureau said considering COVID’s lasting effects globally, hikers should exercise caution and develop hygienic habits in order to continue their hobby safely.

Since the COVID outbreak has showed signs of being contained, forest parks and recreational areas in Taiwan have begun opening up to visitors. After staying indoors for so long, hikers should start with easier routes, the Forestry Bureau said in a July announcement.

Those interested may download the checklist at the Taiwan Forest Recreation website.
Hiking
Forestry Bureau
COVID-19

Updated : 2021-08-13 18:52 GMT+08:00

