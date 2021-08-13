Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan restaurant God Guo to host online hot pot party with stars

100 lucky draw winners get free hot pot at home and can eat it with celebrities online

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/13 16:58
God Guo is promoting an online hot pot party with celebrities. (God Guo photo)

God Guo is promoting an online hot pot party with celebrities. (God Guo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan restaurant God Guo's celebrity hot pot online party will be attended by 100 winners of a lucky draw.

Taiwan food giant, Wowprime Corporation, launched the hot pot brand in Wanhua District, in May, while the lively interior design draws on Taiwan's past. At this point there was a surge in COVID-19 cases, so the timing wasn't ideal because of dine-in restrictions.

Hence, the owners have launched a creative promotional campaign calling on 100 people to sign up and win a free hot pot with celebrities online. Registration will open on the company Facebook page on Tuesday (Aug. 17).

Lucky winners can choose to take away one of God Guo's popular dishes for free — either peeled pepper chicken soup with beef, or garlic clam chicken soup with beef. On Aug. 27, they can join the celebrity online broadcast from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Discounts are also available for those who show proof of participating in the event.

The restaurant's menu includes rice, noodles, and traditional Taiwanese dishes. There is also an all-you-can-eat mini bar that serves vegetables, desserts, and drinks for NT$278 (US$9).

Taiwan restaurant God Guo to host online hot pot party with stars
(God Guo photo)

Taiwan restaurant God Guo to host online hot pot party with stars
Peeled pepper chicken soup with beef. (God Guo photo)
hot pot
God Guo
restaurant
food

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to expand COVID stimulus vouchers to cover food delivery platforms
Taiwan to expand COVID stimulus vouchers to cover food delivery platforms
2021/08/11 14:25
Michelin announces 2021 Taipei and Taichung Bib Gourmand winners
Michelin announces 2021 Taipei and Taichung Bib Gourmand winners
2021/08/11 13:29
Taipei's Genghis Khan Mongolian BBQ killed by COVID
Taipei's Genghis Khan Mongolian BBQ killed by COVID
2021/08/03 19:38
Indoor dining begins in Taipei, New Taipei, Yilan
Indoor dining begins in Taipei, New Taipei, Yilan
2021/08/03 12:28
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
2021/08/02 15:59

Updated : 2021-08-13 18:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
MOE finishes plan for 13,000 foreign students to enter Taiwan
MOE finishes plan for 13,000 foreign students to enter Taiwan
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list