Taiwan restaurant God Guo to host online hot pot party with stars

God Guo is promoting an online hot pot party with celebrities. (God Guo photo) God Guo is promoting an online hot pot party with celebrities. (God Guo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan restaurant God Guo's celebrity hot pot online party will be attended by 100 winners of a lucky draw.

Taiwan food giant, Wowprime Corporation, launched the hot pot brand in Wanhua District, in May, while the lively interior design draws on Taiwan's past. At this point there was a surge in COVID-19 cases, so the timing wasn't ideal because of dine-in restrictions.

Hence, the owners have launched a creative promotional campaign calling on 100 people to sign up and win a free hot pot with celebrities online. Registration will open on the company Facebook page on Tuesday (Aug. 17).

Lucky winners can choose to take away one of God Guo's popular dishes for free — either peeled pepper chicken soup with beef, or garlic clam chicken soup with beef. On Aug. 27, they can join the celebrity online broadcast from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Discounts are also available for those who show proof of participating in the event.

The restaurant's menu includes rice, noodles, and traditional Taiwanese dishes. There is also an all-you-can-eat mini bar that serves vegetables, desserts, and drinks for NT$278 (US$9).



(God Guo photo)



Peeled pepper chicken soup with beef. (God Guo photo)