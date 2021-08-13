Taiwan seizes Chinese supply ship after it crosses into Penghu waters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese oil transport and supply ship, the Hexing 566, was seized by Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration (CGA) on Thursday (Aug. 12) after it crossed the nation’s maritime border near waters off Penghu’s Huayu Islet.

Despite multiple radio warnings from the CGA's Penghu Offshore Flotilla, the Chinese vessel did not stop. Coast guard personnel quickly boarded the boat to inspect it for illegal products, CNA reported.

The captain, surnamed Cai, and six other crew members were detained and all tested negative for COVID-19. The CGA took the Chinese crew back to Penghu where they will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the Chinese boat was disinfected and remains docked at Penghu. No fish, oil, cattle, or pork was found below deck.

Last month, a patrol boat from the Penghu Offshore Flotilla detected the Chinese fishing boat "Aonanao 3120" 20.7 nautical miles (38 km) west of Huayu Islet and broadcast three radio messages ordering the vessel to stop for inspection. However, the Chinese crew attempted a speedy getaway and threatened the coast guard officers by brandishing knives and iron rods.

Ultimately the officers boarded the vessel after taking out their shotguns and found 760 kilograms of fish onboard, which they dumped back into the ocean. Once the vessel was towed back to Penghu, the Penghu Health Bureau disinfected the boat, and its crew members all tested negative for COVID-19.

The Penghu Offshore Flotilla said it has seized eight vessels for illegally crossing into Taiwan’s maritime border so far this year, adding that it has issued fines totaling NT$10.71 million (US$384,667).