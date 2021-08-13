New Taipei reports zero COVID cases for 1st time in 96 days

New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi announces zero COVID cases in city for first time in 96 days. (Facebook, Hou You-yi screenshot) New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi announces zero COVID cases in city for first time in 96 days. (Facebook, Hou You-yi screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City on Friday (Aug. 13) reported zero COVID-19 cases for the first time in 96 days.

New Taipei was at the heart of a massive surge in local COVID cases that started in mid-May, but a soft lockdown launched on May 15 brought cases down substantially, with infections in the single digits over the past week. On Friday, Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) did not announce any new COVID cases for New Taipei for the first time since May 9.

At the peak of the outbreak, New Taipei was reporting over 300 cases per day. Since July, the outbreak has gradually been brought under control, but there are still sporadic cases of community infections. Recently, there were cluster infections tied to a small hospital in Banqiao District, a family gathering in Xinzhuang District, and a building in Yonghe District, indicating that there may still be undetected chains of transmission.

In addition, there has not been an increase in the number of contacts of cases that tested positive while undergoing isolation in the city. According to the New Taipei City Department of Health, on Thursday (Aug. 12), there was only one confirmed COVID case, which was located in Sanchong District.

The individual tested positive for the virus while undergoing quarantine. The individual is believed to have contracted the virus after interacting with a friend who also tested positive for the virus.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said during a press conference on Thursday that this decrease in new cases shows the situation is "gradually moving in a good direction." However, Hou emphasized this does not necessarily mean, looking ahead, that there will be zero cases each day.

Hou warned the number of confirmed cases could continue to fluctuate significantly. He pointed out the situation with the pandemic can change rapidly and the public must continue to exercise caution.