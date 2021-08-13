Envoy to Spain explains why “Chinese Taipei” athletes hail from Taiwan

Taiwanese badminton players Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin with their gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Taiwanese badminton players Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin with their gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative in Spain, Jose Maria Liu (劉德立), has written a letter to the Spanish media to explain that athletes winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics under the name of “Chinese Taipei” actually represented Taiwan, reports said Friday (Aug. 13).

Due to pressure from China, Taiwan is not allowed to use its own name, fly its own flag, or play its national anthem during medal ceremonies at the Olympics. The island nation’s stellar performance in Tokyo, winning an unprecedented 12 medals, has attracted attention from global media.

Writing to Spanish newspaper ABC, Liu said that no matter how hard one looked, you would never find a country called “Chinese Taipei” on a world map, CNA reported. He said the medal winners were popular both at home and internationally.

However, Liu added the public overseas needed to be reminded the athletes come from Taiwan, which has been forced to accept the name “Chinese Taipei” under an agreement made four decades ago. During the Tokyo games, Spanish news website El Confidencial also mentioned how only athletes from Taiwan, Russia and from the refugee team were unable to hear their own national anthems.