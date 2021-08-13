Alexa
Migrant workers on New Taipei’s Sanying line accuse employers of exploitation

Taiwan's RSEA Engineering Corporation allegedly conspired with Indonesian business partner

By Sarah Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/13 15:19
(Facebook, Chiu Hsien-chih screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) and the Taiwan International Workers Association (TIWA) held a joint press conference on Friday (Aug. 13) to address accusations made against a Sanying line construction contractor for overworking and underpaying workers.

RSEA Engineering Corporation (RSEA) is one of the companies contracted by New Taipei City Government to build its MRT Sanying line, a major project with a NT$34 billion (US$1.2 billion) budget. TIWA said that for two years, workers were paid a base salary of NT$9,677 a month, and worked up to 176 hours of overtime per month.

Aside from the NT$2,000 or NT$4,000 given to workers to cover living costs in Taiwan, salary was paid by RSEA’s Indonesian business partner PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA) in Indonesian rupiahs. According to TIWA, prior to coming to Taiwan, workers were asked to sign employment contracts with WIKA, the payment terms of which followed Indonesian standards.

Workers received pay stubs from RSEA written entirely in Indonesian. Their overtime payments, rated at NT$47 per hour, were made in cash and handed out on the construction site.

Legally, the migrant workers are entitled to a total payment of NT$54,813 for a month's work, which consists of a NT$23,800 minimum wage and overtime payments adding up to NT$31,013. They received NT$20,344 in reality.

This brings into question where the remaining NT$34,469 went, said TIWA President Chen Su-hsiang (陳素香). She said the case should not be treated as merely a labor dispute, and authorities should investigate whether corruption or other criminal activities are involved.

A representative from the Ministry of Labor (MOL) said since WIKA is not eligible to hire migrant workers in Taiwan, RSEA is the legal employer of the workers, and therefore must take responsibility and comply with official policies. If an investigation finds there is truth in the workers’ accusations, MOL will revoke RSEA’s employment permit and issue a fine of up to NT$1 million.
Sanying line
labor law
MRT
migrant workers

Updated : 2021-08-13 16:59 GMT+08:00

