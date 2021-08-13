Taiwan Railways restarts cruise-style tours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The popular rail cruise tours operated by Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) will restart on Sept. 3 with a dozen itineraries available through December, as COVID-19 eases.

EZ Travel, the business commissioned by TRA to provide land cruise excursions, has revealed details of the package tours on its website. Residents are invited to book a trip to some off-the-beaten-track destinations in a laid-back style that includes transport, food, and accommodation.

Highlights of the itineraries include trips to Hualien when the orange daylilies bloom in autumn and the East Rift Valley along the east coast. Tours for long holidays such as the Moon Festival between September and Double Ten Day in October promise round-the-island travel and a limited availability visit to Turtle Island (Guishan Island), which is off the coast of Yilan.

No more than 26 passengers will be allowed in each carriage as rail service capacity is reduced to 50% due to pandemic controls. The maximum number of participants permitted for a group is 50, reported CNA.

Visit the website of EZ Travel to learn more about the rail cruise tours.



(Taiwan Railways Administration photos)