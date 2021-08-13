Alexa
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 14 imported infections

Taiwan reports 2 deaths, bringing death toll to 819

  648
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/13 14:26
(Taiwan News, Wendy Wu image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Aug. 12) reported four new local COVID-19 cases, matching the case count seen on Sunday. Monday, and Thursday.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 18 new coronavirus cases Friday afternoon, including 14 imported infections and four local ones. He also announced two deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 819.

Local cases

The latest local cases include two males and two females between the ages of 20 and 50, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from Aug. 7-9. Two of the cases were in Taipei and one was in Kaohsiung City, while New Taipei City reported zero cases for the first time in 96 days.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, three are from known sources and one is from an unknown source. Inquiries are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

