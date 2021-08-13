CIA considering new China mission center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is considering setting up a new mission center focusing on China, Bloomberg news service reported Thursday (Aug. 12).

Until now, Chinese matters have largely been dealt with by the spy agency’s Mission Center for East Asia and Pacific. The new CIA Director, William Burns, reportedly wants to post China experts at government facilities around the world. It would be similar to the U.S. approach to the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

He wants to obtain high-level attention and funding for the agency’s China activities, Bloomberg reported, quoting three current and former officials aware of internal discussions at the CIA. The change would also reflect the emphasis put on China by the administration of President Joe Biden.

During his confirmation hearings in February, Burns described the communist country as adversarial and predatory, while looking to replace the United States as the world’s most powerful and influential nation.