Stylish seaside market opens in central Taiwan

Poguang fish market in Hsinchu draws inspiration for its design from nature

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/13 12:26
The stunning look of Poguang fish market at night. (Hsinchu City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The stylish Poguang fish market in central Taiwan's Hsinchu has started its trial opening.

Near Hsinchu harbor, Poguang is designed by architecture studio Atelier Or and offers a different kind of image to the traditional market. The soft opening was on Tuesday (Aug. 10).

The wavy rooftop structure is 7-meters tall and inspired by the environment, said chief designer Lin Sheng-feng (林聖峰). Lin added that because of the seaside climate steel-reinforced concrete and weathering steel were used, as they won't rust as much.

Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said the building and its lighting is beautiful at night. He added that it is not only aesthetically pleasing but also hygienic.

Fried and barbecue seafood plus beverages are provided by the 74 resident vendors from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. All visitors are requested to follow COVID-19 prevention measures and maintain social distancing, with no dine-in allowed.

