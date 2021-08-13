Taiwan stations new coast guard vessel in Kinmen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration’s (CGA) latest vessel has been stationed in Kinmen and will help with maritime law enforcement and rescue and border patrol missions.

The coast guard on Thursday (Aug. 12) held a handover ceremony for the new 100-ton 10073 patrol boat at Kinmen’s Liaolo Port, Liberty Times reported. The vessel was commanded by Captain Lu Hao-ming (呂浩名) and was sprayed by a water cannon from a ship of the same class as a welcome ritual. The 10073 is the sixth boat of its class.

As the Chinese government lifted its seasonal fishing ban on Aug. 1, the 10073 boat came at just the right time to help safeguard Taiwan’s maritime border and boost CGA personnel morale.

The CGA Kinmen branch said the 10073 has a maximum range of up to 2,222 kilometers and is equipped with a small motorized raft that has a maximum speed of 53.7 kph for as long as 2 hours. When necessary, the raft can assist in rescues and shallow water operations. The patrol boat has an excellent hull structure and power system, which will allow the CGA to carry out their duties during monsoon season, per Liberty Times.

Additionally, the branch said that depending on the situation, it will deploy larger frigates to support fishery protection and patrol missions. This will safeguard the nation’s fishery resources in the area and ensure the rights, interests, and property of Taiwan are protected.