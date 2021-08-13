Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan stations new coast guard vessel in Kinmen

New boat will assist in rescue missions, border patrols

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/13 11:43
New CGA 10073 patrol boat is deployed at Kinmen's Liaoluo Port. (CGA photo)

New CGA 10073 patrol boat is deployed at Kinmen's Liaoluo Port. (CGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration’s (CGA) latest vessel has been stationed in Kinmen and will help with maritime law enforcement and rescue and border patrol missions.

The coast guard on Thursday (Aug. 12) held a handover ceremony for the new 100-ton 10073 patrol boat at Kinmen’s Liaolo Port, Liberty Times reported. The vessel was commanded by Captain Lu Hao-ming (呂浩名) and was sprayed by a water cannon from a ship of the same class as a welcome ritual. The 10073 is the sixth boat of its class.

As the Chinese government lifted its seasonal fishing ban on Aug. 1, the 10073 boat came at just the right time to help safeguard Taiwan’s maritime border and boost CGA personnel morale.

The CGA Kinmen branch said the 10073 has a maximum range of up to 2,222 kilometers and is equipped with a small motorized raft that has a maximum speed of 53.7 kph for as long as 2 hours. When necessary, the raft can assist in rescues and shallow water operations. The patrol boat has an excellent hull structure and power system, which will allow the CGA to carry out their duties during monsoon season, per Liberty Times.

Additionally, the branch said that depending on the situation, it will deploy larger frigates to support fishery protection and patrol missions. This will safeguard the nation’s fishery resources in the area and ensure the rights, interests, and property of Taiwan are protected.
Taiwan
Taiwan Coast Guard
patrol boat
rescue missions
fisheries
CGA
Kinmen

RELATED ARTICLES

4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/08/12 18:08
Taiwanese seniors employed at lower rate than in Japan, South Korea, US
Taiwanese seniors employed at lower rate than in Japan, South Korea, US
2021/08/12 17:38
China accuses Taiwan of 'playing with fire' following Coast Guard meeting with US
China accuses Taiwan of 'playing with fire' following Coast Guard meeting with US
2021/08/12 17:21
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
2021/08/12 16:30
Only Taitung residents can hitch ride at this year's Taiwan balloon festival
Only Taitung residents can hitch ride at this year's Taiwan balloon festival
2021/08/12 16:11

Updated : 2021-08-13 12:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
MOE finishes plan for 13,000 foreign students to enter Taiwan
MOE finishes plan for 13,000 foreign students to enter Taiwan
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwan-made Medigen COVID vaccinations will start on Aug. 23
Taiwan-made Medigen COVID vaccinations will start on Aug. 23