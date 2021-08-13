Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

4 Taiwanese workers die in Vietnam during nation's worst COVID outbreak

Taiwan’s economic affairs ministry scrambles to get citizens vaccinated in the southeast Asian country

  482
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/13 11:03
An empty intersection is seen from an aerial view in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on July 22, 2021. 

An empty intersection is seen from an aerial view in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on July 22, 2021.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Taiwanese business persons in Vietnam have died of COVID-19 since July, as the coronavirus continues to ravage the country.

The four cases, employed in the southern industrial hub of Binh Duong province, passed away between July 23 and Aug. 12, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). MOFA has pledged assistance and urged citizens based in the country to contact Taiwan’s representative office should the need arise.

Binh Duong is located north of Ho Chi Minh City, the worst-hit city during the current outbreak that started in July. Around 80% of the 70,000 Taiwanese in Vietnam who work and live there have experienced constant lockdowns, among other restrictions, wrote CNA.

Vietnam on July 31 extended lockdowns in Ho Chi Minh and 18 other cities and provinces for another two weeks as the highly-contagious Delta variant swept the south. A near-record 9,667 infections were reported on Thursday (Aug. 12), most of which occurred in Ho Chi Ming, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai, according to Reuters.

Less than 1.1 million of Vietnam’s 98 million population has been fully inoculated against COVID as the country struggles to secure vaccine doses. Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs has stepped in to help citizens get a jab.

The southern region is a traditional textile production center and the COVID-19 surge has spurred Taiwan companies to reduce capacity or halt operations. Orders are being diverted to bases in the north or other countries, wrote CNA.
Vietnam
Taiwan
Delta
COVID
COVID-19
Ho Chi Minh

RELATED ARTICLES

4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets, 2 spy planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/08/12 18:08
Taiwanese seniors employed at lower rate than in Japan, South Korea, US
Taiwanese seniors employed at lower rate than in Japan, South Korea, US
2021/08/12 17:38
China accuses Taiwan of 'playing with fire' following Coast Guard meeting with US
China accuses Taiwan of 'playing with fire' following Coast Guard meeting with US
2021/08/12 17:21
New Taipei City orders 236 residents of one building to isolate at home
New Taipei City orders 236 residents of one building to isolate at home
2021/08/12 17:15
Keelung Islet off Taiwan’s north coast reopens to visitors
Keelung Islet off Taiwan’s north coast reopens to visitors
2021/08/12 17:10

Updated : 2021-08-13 12:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
MOE finishes plan for 13,000 foreign students to enter Taiwan
MOE finishes plan for 13,000 foreign students to enter Taiwan
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwan-made Medigen COVID vaccinations will start on Aug. 23
Taiwan-made Medigen COVID vaccinations will start on Aug. 23