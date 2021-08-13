4 Taiwanese workers die in Vietnam during nation's worst COVID outbreak

An empty intersection is seen from an aerial view in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on July 22, 2021. An empty intersection is seen from an aerial view in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on July 22, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Taiwanese business persons in Vietnam have died of COVID-19 since July, as the coronavirus continues to ravage the country.

The four cases, employed in the southern industrial hub of Binh Duong province, passed away between July 23 and Aug. 12, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). MOFA has pledged assistance and urged citizens based in the country to contact Taiwan’s representative office should the need arise.

Binh Duong is located north of Ho Chi Minh City, the worst-hit city during the current outbreak that started in July. Around 80% of the 70,000 Taiwanese in Vietnam who work and live there have experienced constant lockdowns, among other restrictions, wrote CNA.

Vietnam on July 31 extended lockdowns in Ho Chi Minh and 18 other cities and provinces for another two weeks as the highly-contagious Delta variant swept the south. A near-record 9,667 infections were reported on Thursday (Aug. 12), most of which occurred in Ho Chi Ming, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai, according to Reuters.

Less than 1.1 million of Vietnam’s 98 million population has been fully inoculated against COVID as the country struggles to secure vaccine doses. Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs has stepped in to help citizens get a jab.

The southern region is a traditional textile production center and the COVID-19 surge has spurred Taiwan companies to reduce capacity or halt operations. Orders are being diverted to bases in the north or other countries, wrote CNA.