Taipei Open badminton tournament likely to go ahead in September

Foreign contestants required to isolate for five days in addition to rigorous testing

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/13 09:37
Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying competes against China's Chen Yufei during Olympic final.

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying competes against China's Chen Yufei during Olympic final. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Open, scrapped last year due to COVID-19, is likely to proceed as planned this year but in a closed-door setting.

Slated for Sept. 7-12, the badminton tournament set to take place in Taiwan’s capital could be the first international event for the sport to be held after the Tokyo Olympics. The Korea Open, the Korea Masters, and the Macau Open Badminton Championships this year have all been canceled due to the pandemic, reported CNA.

The event has become more relevant this year following the stellar performances of Taiwan’s Olympians who bagged one gold and one silver. People are eager to watch the athletes compete on home court, said Hsu Hsiu-ling (許秀玲), an official at the Sports Administration.

However, the games may not be open to fans as a result of epidemic control. Foreign contestants will also be required to provide a negative COVID PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to their departure and be subject to a five-day quarantine.

All the players and staff members of the organizers will need to undergo a test every two days, while those from high-risk countries will be screened on a daily basis throughout the tournament. The contestants will not be allowed free movement and will be asked to leave the country within 48 hours after the event.
