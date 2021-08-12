Fatal shooting in Plymouth, southwest England

Police reported road closures and advised people to avoid the area of the scene Police reported road closures and advised people to avoid the area of the scene

Multiple people were killed in a shooting incident in England's southwestern city of Plymouth on Thursday, police said.

British media reported at least five people were killed. Police did not immediately announce the number of fatalities.

What we know so far

Police said they responded to a "serious firearms incident" in the early evening.

"There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment," Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

"A critical incident has been declared. The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is contained," police added, asking people not to circulate pictures of the scene.

South Western Ambulance Service said they responded to the incident "with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics."

According to media reports, the gunman was shot dead by police.

'A very grim day'

Interior Minister Priti Patel did not reveal further details of the "shocking" incident, but urged people to remains calm.

"I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support," she said on Twitter. "I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."

Johnny Mercer, a local lawmaker, called on people to "remain calm."

"The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth," he said on Twitter, seemingly in response to a number of uncorroborated rumors circulating online.

Local MP Luke Pollard said the situation looked like "a very grim day for our city and our community."

"Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice," he said.

fb/msh (Reuters, AFP, dpa)