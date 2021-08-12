Taiwan to resume whitewater rafting on Xiugulan River

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down in Taiwan, the East Coast National Scenic Area Administration (ECNSAA) announced on Thursday (Aug. 12) that whitewater rafting on the Xiugulan River in Hualien County is now conditionally allowed to resume.

The ECNSAA said it is now open for commercial whitewater rafting operators to submit their operation plans for the pandemic period. Once their plans are approved, they will be allowed to operate rafting trips, CNA reported.

According to epidemic prevention guidelines set forth by the scenic area administration for commercial whitewater rafting, masks are required, while the number of passengers allowed on a raft must also be reduced to a level where they can sit one meter apart.

A total of 100 participants are allowed for each rafting trip, and trips should be spaced at intervals no shorter than one hour.

Tourists wishing to go on a river expedition in Hualien should first check licensed rafting operators on the ECNSAA’s website, then contact them to book their adventures, according to the scenic area administration.

The ECNSAA added that participants must wear masks at all times and keep a distance between rafts during trips. Splashing battles are also banned, the administration warned.