Pegatron chairman sees electric vehicles as Taiwan's next big growth industry

Executive gives advice for retail investors looking at sector

  142
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/12 17:50
Pegatron Chairman Tung Tzu-hsien (CNA file photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electric vehicles (EVs) are a prime opportunity for Taiwan, according to Pegatron ChairmanTung Tzu-hsien (童子賢 ), who said the output value of EVs is eight times that of semiconductors.

Tung discussed the prospects for retail investors, saying the EV sector is still developing and that profits for companies fluctuate wildly. Investors intimidated by such instability can consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to diversify their capital across the industry, he added.

There are several verticals to invest in, including automakers like Tesla, Nio, and Byton, all of which have seen explosive growth after launching new models, he said. Another option is to invest in tech giants like Apple, NVIDIA, or AMD, which have huge capital resources and a diverse range of products beyond vehicles.

Since the number of electronic devices in EVs is significantly higher than in traditional vehicles, there is a newly increased market demand for the components that Taiwanese subcontract manufacturers have been developing for a long time, Tung said.

Though Taiwanese manufacturers previously focused on making these components for the electronics industry in the past, now they will be able to ride the EV growth wave. In this way, companies will avoid the cumbersome car certification process that automakers endure and directly bypass the traditional supply chain to directly become tier-one suppliers.

Most of these manufacturers are listed on the Taiwan stock market, but because this is a thin market with fewer investors, volatility is high. In fact, many investments by large firms in EVs have not paid off, as the market continues to change.

This is why Tung recommends basket funds as a way to manage risk while investing in the industry. He names The Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) and Cathay Pacific Investment Trust’s electric vehicle ETF as good options.
