Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Keelung Islet off Taiwan’s north coast reopens to visitors

Maximum daily visitors lowered to 960, with ships operating at 80% capacity

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/12 17:10
(Keelung City Government photo)

(Keelung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung Islet off the coast of northern Taiwan finally reopened to visitors on Tuesday (Aug. 10) after a two-week delay.

The islet was originally set to reopen from July 26, but the date was pushed back not only due to the pandemic but also typhoons, which damaged some facilities on the islet, including the desalination system and seaside paths.

Owners of ships plying the route said on Thursday that in the past they had only set sail when there were over 20 passengers, but now they will do so if there are over 10, UDN reported.

According to the ships’ owners, there are many bookings for boat tours on weekends but fewer on weekdays.

The daily maximum number of visitors to the islet has been reduced to 960 from the original 1,200. Meanwhile, ships are operating at 80% capacity.

Those interested in setting foot on the islet should check here for information about tours to both Keelung Islet and Elephant Rock. They should then contact licensed ship operators listed on this website to make a booking.

Keelung Islet
Keelung
COVID-19
Elephant Rock

RELATED ARTICLES

520,000 doses of AZ vaccine to arrive in Taiwan this afternoon
520,000 doses of AZ vaccine to arrive in Taiwan this afternoon
2021/08/12 11:18
COVID case took Taipei MRT's green, red lines from Aug. 7-10
COVID case took Taipei MRT's green, red lines from Aug. 7-10
2021/08/11 17:55
Pet industry thriving in Taiwan despite COVID-19
Pet industry thriving in Taiwan despite COVID-19
2021/08/11 17:08
Taiwan-made Medigen COVID vaccinations will start on Aug. 23
Taiwan-made Medigen COVID vaccinations will start on Aug. 23
2021/08/11 16:08
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
2021/08/11 14:31

Updated : 2021-08-12 20:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?