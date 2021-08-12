Keelung Islet off Taiwan’s north coast reopens to visitors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung Islet off the coast of northern Taiwan finally reopened to visitors on Tuesday (Aug. 10) after a two-week delay.

The islet was originally set to reopen from July 26, but the date was pushed back not only due to the pandemic but also typhoons, which damaged some facilities on the islet, including the desalination system and seaside paths.

Owners of ships plying the route said on Thursday that in the past they had only set sail when there were over 20 passengers, but now they will do so if there are over 10, UDN reported.

According to the ships’ owners, there are many bookings for boat tours on weekends but fewer on weekdays.

The daily maximum number of visitors to the islet has been reduced to 960 from the original 1,200. Meanwhile, ships are operating at 80% capacity.

Those interested in setting foot on the islet should check here for information about tours to both Keelung Islet and Elephant Rock. They should then contact licensed ship operators listed on this website to make a booking.