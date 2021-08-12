Taiwan joins US, Japan, Australia at green energy webinar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan joined the United States, Japan, and Australia for the first webinar about green energy to be held under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (Aug. 12).

By exchanging experiences, the countries could design a development strategy and counter global warming together, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. In his speech Wednesday (Aug. 11), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) emphasized that Taiwan was striving to become the Asia Pacific center for green energy and that its industrial policies already took this aim into account.

The country was also cooperating with allies Saint Christopher and Nevis in the Caribbean and the Marshall Islands in the Pacific on recycling programs in the spirit of its “Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping” motto, Wu said.

A total of 120 experts and officials from 50 countries, including South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and the European Union, also participated in Wednesday’s virtual conference under the title “Green Energy: A Way to a Clean and Sustainable Earth.”