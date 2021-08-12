Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese seniors employed at lower rate than in Japan, South Korea, US

Only 8.8% of Taiwanese over 65 hold jobs

By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/12 17:38
A group of elderly people play mahjong.

A group of elderly people play mahjong. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The labor force participation rate for people aged 65 years and older in Taiwan is only 8.8%, which may pose challenges as the nation's population ages, according to CNA.

Based on an analysis of data compiled by the General Accounting Office, the Ministry of Labor said that last year, the number of middle-aged and senior laborers was 4.8 million, an increase of 0.5% from the previous year and 1.4% since 2008.

Middle-aged people, defined as 45 to 64 years old, participated at a rate of 64%, while seniors, defined as 65 years old and above, participated at a rate of only 8.8%.

In terms of those aged 45 to 59, Taiwan’s 84.1% labor participation rate is relatively high compared to the 82.2% in the U.S. and 79.9% in South Korea, though Japan’s is even higher at 88.5%.

However, when it comes to seniors, Taiwan’s 8.8% labor participation rate is far lower than that seen in the U.S., South Korea, and Japan, where the rates range from 19-36%.

Nevertheless, the workforce in Taiwan is expanding, and the gender gap among workers who are middle-aged or seniors appears to be shrinking as well. In 2020, a combined 55.7% and 35.2% of men and women, respectively, in these age groups were unemployed. The 20.4% gender gap in 2020 was 3.6% smaller than in 1999.

Among Taiwan’s middle-aged and senior populations, 5.74 million people were unemployed in 2020. A total of 56.6% gave “age” as the reason, while 25.7% cited "housework" and 7.6% “adequate family finances.”
seniors
elderly
Taiwan
employment
unemployment
retirement
ageing society

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese electronic intelligence plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic intelligence plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/08/12 09:40
French newspaper Le Figaro describes Taiwan as a state for everybody but China
French newspaper Le Figaro describes Taiwan as a state for everybody but China
2021/08/11 17:50
Taiwan's survival vital for Australia's security
Taiwan's survival vital for Australia's security
2021/08/11 17:47
AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk holds first meeting with Taiwan president
AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk holds first meeting with Taiwan president
2021/08/11 17:34
90% of citizens in Taiwan identify as Taiwanese
90% of citizens in Taiwan identify as Taiwanese
2021/08/11 17:11

Updated : 2021-08-12 18:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?