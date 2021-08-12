EasyCard designs featuring Taiwan’s medalists ditched amid backlash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The EasyCard Corporation has withdrawn a design for a new set of EasyCards featuring Taiwan’s Olympic gold medalists after sparking a public outcry over aesthetics.

The company, which makes electronic tickets that can be used on public transport and for small payments, on Wednesday (Aug. 11) unveiled a set of two EasyCards to commemorate Taiwan’s victory in the men’s doubles badminton at the Tokyo Olympics.

While the designs were intended to recreate the moment Taiwan's Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) beat their Chinese rivals, netizens were not impressed by what some described as “awful aesthetics.”

Quick to heed the criticisms, the company released a new design in white to replace the one that featured the pair smiling against a fuchsia backdrop. People found the new design more acceptable, but some still frowned on the idea of “filling the space with so many elements,” favoring a simpler graphic instead.

The new set is available for pre-order starting Thursday (Aug. 12) to coincide with the birthday of Lee. Orders must be placed by Aug. 16 at the kiosks of convenience stores, such as 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, and OK Mart.



New EasyCard design. (EasyCard Corporation image)



(Facebook, Wang Chi-lin image)