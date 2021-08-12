Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Only Taitung residents can hitch ride at this year's Taiwan balloon festival

Taiwan International Balloon Festival to take place Aug. 14 to Sept. 12 at Taitung County's Luye Highland

  185
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/12 16:11
Only Taitung residents can hitch ride at this year's Taiwan balloon festival

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Only Taitung County residents will be allowed to ride in the hot air balloons at this year’s Taiwan International Balloon Festival, while residents from other municipalities will watch the colorful aerostats from the outer ring, according to the event's website.

The annual festival will be held from Saturday (Aug. 14) to Sept. 12 at Taitung's Luye Highland.

An accident occurred during the warm-up event at Chihshang Pastoral Farm Resort on Tuesday (Aug. 10), when a balloon caught fire soon after taking off and crashed into the nearby woods. No one was injured.

The incident initially prompted the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) to prohibit the balloon festival from continuing, but after an investigation, the CAA on Wednesday (Aug. 11) agreed to allow the main event to proceed as scheduled.

Taitung County Tourism Department Director Yu Ming-hsun (余明勳) said Thursday that this year, the month-long balloon festival will only allow Taitung County residents to take rides in tethered balloons within a controlled area. The fields outside this space will be open to visitors, but the maximum number allowed at one time will be kept at 5,000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CNA reported.

The rides will take place during two sessions each day, with the morning session lasting from 5:30-7:00 a.m. and the afternoon session from 5:00-7:00 p.m. However, on opening day, there will only be the afternoon session.

Tickets for tethered flights went on sale online at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Taitung County residents wishing to purchase them can do so on this website.


(Taitung County Government video)

Taitung County
Luye Highland
Taiwan International Balloon Festival
Luye Township
Chihshang Pastoral Farm Resort
tethered flights
balloon
hot air balloon

RELATED ARTICLES

Hot air balloon goes down in flames at festival in east Taiwan
Hot air balloon goes down in flames at festival in east Taiwan
2021/08/11 13:14
Taiwan localities still close schools, offices Sunday due to torrential rain
Taiwan localities still close schools, offices Sunday due to torrential rain
2021/08/07 20:43
Taiwan’s annual hot air balloon festival faces fierce local opposition
Taiwan’s annual hot air balloon festival faces fierce local opposition
2021/07/29 12:03
Plans for Taiwan's international hot air balloon festival punctured
Plans for Taiwan's international hot air balloon festival punctured
2021/07/24 17:03
Taiwan’s Taitung County to reopen parks, lake after 26 days without new COVID case
Taiwan’s Taitung County to reopen parks, lake after 26 days without new COVID case
2021/07/07 18:01

Updated : 2021-08-12 18:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?