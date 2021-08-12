Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president receives Australia's new representative

Tsai pledges to bolster ties with Australia to safeguard stability in Indo-Pacific

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/12 15:30
Australian Representative Jenny Bloomfield (left), Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te (Presidential Office photo)

Australian Representative Jenny Bloomfield (left), Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Aug. 12) met with Australia’s new representative to Taiwan, Jenny Bloomfield, and pledged to continue bilateral cooperation to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Tsai said that Bloomfield has been working hard to expand Taiwan-Australia relations and promoting non-governmental exchanges, adding that the two nations share similar ideals and values, the Liberty Times reported. She thanked the Australian government for actively supporting Taiwan’s international participation and publicly expressing the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The president remarked that Taiwan will continue to work with Australia and other like-minded countries to promote stability, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Tsai also said she hopes Australia will keep supporting Taiwan on the world stage.

The president said the two countries have made great strides on education, technology and information security, and economic and trade investment cooperation. She added that she looks forward to strengthening the regional supply chain and promoting a sustainable, balanced economic recovery model.

Tsai said she hopes the two countries can start negotiations on an economic cooperation agreement as soon as possible.

Bloomfield met with Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Aug. 5. During the meeting, he said that both sides are “committed to playing a central role in safeguarding democratic values while promoting peaceful development in the region.”
Taiwan
Australia
Taiwan-Australia relations
Tsai Ing-wen
William Lai
Lai Ching-te

RELATED ARTICLES

French newspaper Le Figaro describes Taiwan as a state for everybody but China
French newspaper Le Figaro describes Taiwan as a state for everybody but China
2021/08/11 17:50
Taiwan's survival vital for Australia's security
Taiwan's survival vital for Australia's security
2021/08/11 17:47
AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk holds first meeting with Taiwan president
AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk holds first meeting with Taiwan president
2021/08/11 17:34
90% of citizens in Taiwan identify as Taiwanese
90% of citizens in Taiwan identify as Taiwanese
2021/08/11 17:11
Pet industry thriving in Taiwan despite COVID-19
Pet industry thriving in Taiwan despite COVID-19
2021/08/11 17:08

Updated : 2021-08-12 15:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?