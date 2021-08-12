Alexa
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/12 14:30
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Aug. 12) reported four new local COVID-19 cases, matching the case count seen on Sunday and Monday (Aug. 8 and 9).

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced six new coronavirus cases Thursday afternoon, including two imported infections and four local ones. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 817.

Local cases

The latest local cases include three men and one woman between the ages of 20 and 50, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from Aug. 4-9. Three of the cases were in Taipei and one was in New Taipei City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, two are from known sources and two are from unknown sources. Inquiries are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

COVID deaths

The sole death reported on Thursday, COVID case No. 15,379, was a man in his 80s with a history of chronic disease and contact with case No. 15,334, a caregiver. He was tested on July 12 due to contact with the confirmed case, diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 13, and died on Aug. 7.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,599 cases announced between May 11 and Aug. 10, 13,121, or 89.9%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the two imported cases reported on Thursday included an American woman in her 20s who had been vaccinated in the U.S. prior to arriving in Taiwan on Aug. 4 for work. While undergoing quarantine in an epidemic prevention hotel, she developed a cough and abnormal sense of taste.

The health department arranged for her to be tested, and on Aug. 12 she was diagnosed.

Case No. 15,928 is a British man in his 60s who has lived in Taiwan for a long period of time and had already been vaccinated for COVID-19.

He traveled to Russia for work on July 17 and on Aug. 10 returned to Taiwan, with his test at the airport coming back positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 12. Two contacts have been listed in his case, including his travel companion and an epidemic prevention vehicle driver.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,289,602 COVID tests, with 2,272,067 coming back negative. Out of the 15,820 confirmed cases, 1,305 were imported, 14,462 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 108 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 817 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 809 deaths from local infections, 402 were in New Taipei; 311 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 24 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 12 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The eight other deaths were imported cases.
