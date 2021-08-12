Japan’s defense minister says Taiwan’s 'defense stability' important for global stability

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo (岸信夫) sees Taiwan's "defense stability" as important not just for his own country but for the stability of the whole world, The Sydney Morning Herald reported Thursday (Aug. 12).

In an interview with the Australian newspaper, the brother of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo (安倍晋三) also pointed out that the military gap between Taiwan and China is growing “year by year.” In the event of a military confrontation between the two countries, the situation is “skewed greatly” in favor of Beijing, he said.

Kishi added that China is trying to change the status quo in Asia by force, so Australia and other allies should ensure that Beijing’s dominance does not become inevitable.

Australia should also play a leading role in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands to assist with Japan’s alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the defense minister said.